IPL 13: I wish Ravindra Jadeja would have been with Royals, says Shane Warne

Australian legend and former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne on Saturday said that Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja are the best fielders in the world.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:14 IST
Former cricketer Shane Warne (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Australian legend and former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne on Saturday said that Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja are the best fielders in the world. Jadeja, who had played for the Royals in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, is famous for his rocket arm throw. The all-rounder is an important player for the Chennai Super Kings and has been a key cog in their bowling wheel.

Warne said he wished Jadeja was still with the Royals. "I think the best fielder in the world would have to be, it's a toss between Jadeja and Maxwell (Glenn). Jadeja hits the wicket so many times. It was great fun to play with the rockstar back in 2008. I wish he was still with us," said Warne in an Instagram live session of Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals and KXIP are slated to lock horns against each other on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The former Australian spinner also reckoned that the match against Kings XI Punjab is going to be a tough one for the Royals considering the form of KL Rahul.

"It's a dangerous game against King Xi Punjab KL Rahul was outstanding in the last game, wow what a sensational innings," said Warne. "Glenn Maxwell who hasn't fired too much yet in IPL we saw made a brilliant hundred100 in the UK for Australia. He is a dangerous player little bit worried about Maxi (maxwell) because he hasn't quite fired a shot yet," he added.

Warne is also looking forward to seeing Jos Butler play the next match. Buttler had missed Rajasthan Royals' first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the wicket-keeper batsman was undergoing quarantine with his family. "Yes, he is out of quarantine. So I am hopeful Jos the man will be at the top of the order and I don't think there is anyone more dynamic in world cricket at the top of the order so looking forward to seeing him play tomorrow," said Warne in the Instagram live session. (ANI)

