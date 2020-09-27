Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-French Open gets off to chilly start

"It's ridiculous, it's too cold," she said as her first-round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic was interrupted. Azarenka walked on court wearing a pink puffer jacket under grey skies with only a couple of dozen spectators brave enough to sit in the windswept stands.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:40 IST
Tennis-French Open gets off to chilly start
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gone are the queues of spectators and gone is the sun as the French Open kicked off in underwhelming fashion on Sunday with persistent drizzle and a chill wind sweeping the almost-empty Roland Garros grounds. Play started at 1100 local time (0900 GMT) on court Philippe Chatrier under the new retractable roof with Belgian 11th seed David Goffin playing Italian Jannik Sinner in front of a few dozen spectators.

Matches were suspended on the other two main courts - Suzanne Lenglen and Simonne Mathieu - after 15 minutes, with former world number one Victoria Azarenka fuming about the conditions. "It's ridiculous, it's too cold," she said as her first-round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic was interrupted.

Azarenka walked on court wearing a pink puffer jacket under grey skies with only a couple of dozen spectators brave enough to sit in the windswept stands. She resumed playing after a 45-minute interruption, wearing tights and a wind jacket.

Azarenka was all smiles, however, after an emphatic 6-1 6-2 victory in which only nine spectators witnessed the final point. "I'm happy I managed to finish early now I can watch the others play," she said in a coutside interviewer.

On the grounds, alleys were almost deserted as little groups of fans milled around aimlessly. Some stewards wore rain boots as they waited to check credentials in front of the courts' gates.

The claycourt Grand Slam was moved from its usual May-June spot to Sept. 27-Oct. 11 amid the COVID-19 crisis and only 1,000 spectators are allowed on site each day after organisers had initially hoped to welcome 20,000 - about half the normal capacity. "I don't know what I'm doing here, it's freezing, I'm not sure I'll see a lot of play today apart from those on central court," said Yannick, a 22-year-old student who was among the few people to keep his ticket following a draw after the capacity was cut from 5,000 to 1,000 this week.

Rain is forecast at Roland Garros for the next 10 days. The tournament is being held amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in France with players and guests being submitted to a mandatory coronavirus test before being sent to two hotels, which they can only leave to play at Roland Garros or practise in the neighbouring Jean Bouin stadium.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Four held for their alleged involvement in smuggling luxurious watches: Customs

Four people have been arrested by the customs officials for their alleged involvement in smuggling luxurious watches worth nearly Rs 3 crore, according to an official statement issued on SundayDelhi airport customs on the basis of suspicion...

'Multiple dangers': Lebanese patriarch warns of crisis without a government

Lebanons top Christian cleric said on Sunday the nation faced multiple dangers that would be hard to weather without a government, speaking a day after the prime minister-designate quit following his failed bid to form a cabinet. Mustapha A...

Hardik keen to bowl, but we need to listen to his body: Zaheer

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Sunday said Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body as the all-rounder is playing after a lengthy layoff due to a back injury. The 26-yea...

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Sunday eveningThe former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020