HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:31 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT): 1250 HALEP OVERCOMES SLUGGISH START TO ADVANCE

Top seed Simona Halep was 4-2 down to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo before switching gears to win 10 consecutive games and move into the second round with a 6-4 6-0 victory under the roof on court Philippe Chatrier. Elise Mertens also came through her rain-interrupted first-round clash against Margarita Gasparyan, hitting 22 winners in a 6-2 6-3 victory.

1118 SINNER UPSETS GOFFIN Italian teenager Jannik Sinner stunned Belgian 11th David Goffin 7-5 6-0 6-3 in his first match at Roland Garros, firing 23 winners while Goffin made 43 unforced errors.

Sinner, 19, has reached the second round of a Grand Slam only once before -- at this year's Australian Open. 1100 AZARENKA, SAKKARI THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND

Tenth seed Victoria Azarenka, wearing a jacket in cold conditions at Roland Garros, beat Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-1 6-2 in a first-round match interrupted by rain and suspended for 50 minutes. Greek 20th seed Maria Sakkari also braved incessant drizzle to complete a 6-0 7-5 win over Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

