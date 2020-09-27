Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-They're trying to stop me, says unhappy Hamilton

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton accused stewards of trying to stop him winning by imposing time penalties in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix and said he would have to stay 'squeaky clean' to avoid a race ban.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:20 IST
Motor racing-They're trying to stop me, says unhappy Hamilton
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton accused stewards of trying to stop him winning by imposing time penalties in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix and said he would have to stay 'squeaky clean' to avoid a race ban. The punishment, for infringements before the race in Sochi had even started, cost the six-times world champion the lead and the chance of a record-equalling 91st career victory.

The Mercedes driver finished third after starting on pole position. Asked if the punishment seemed excessive, he told Sky Sports television: "Of course it is. But it's to be expected. They're trying to stop me, aren't they?"

"But it's OK. I just need to keep my head down and stay focused and we'll see what happens." Hamilton said he would need to check the rules after being punished for practice starts outside of the designated area on his way to the grid.

"I'm pretty sure no-one's got two five-second penalties for something so ridiculous before," he added. "I didn't put anyone in danger. I've done this at a million tracks over the years and never been questioned on it. So it is what it is."

The stewards also handed Hamilton two penalty points, leaving him two short of incurring a mandatory one-race ban triggered by 12 in a 12-month period. He is not due to drop any points until after the Turkish Grand Prix in November, with three more races before then.

Asked whether he really felt targeted, Hamilton told reporters any team running at the front came under a lot of scrutiny. "Everything we have on our car is being checked and triple-checked. They are changing rules, such as the engine regs, lots of things to get in the way to keep the racing exciting, I assume."

Hamilton said the stewards were handing out too many penalty points. "It's ridiculous the points they have been giving people this year in general," he said. "I'll just make sure I'm squeaky clean moving forwards, don't give them an excuse for anything."

The Briton received four at the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in July for ignoring yellow flags in qualifying and a race incident with Red Bull's Alexander Albon. There were also two for entering the Italian Grand Prix pitlane after it had closed. The other two date from last year's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean, in 2012, was the last F1 driver to serve a ban.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese army: Shooting in north Lebanon kills 2 soldiers

Gunmen in a car opened fire on an army post in northwestern Lebanon on Sunday, triggering a shootout in which two soldiers and one gunman were killed, the Lebanese military said. Another gunman fled to an unknown location, according to an a...

Govt notifies norms for alternative fuels

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified regulations for various alternative fuels to further promote sustainable transportation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. After testing use of H-CNG 18 per cent mix of hydrog...

Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Pakistan on Monday to discuss Afghan peace process

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, will arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process as well as bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said...

Himachal Pradesh sees 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Shimla, Sep 27 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,192. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 171 with 11 more fatalities.Of the eleven latest fatalitie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020