Left Menu

"We are bit on observation mode at the moment": Toto Wolff on second driver at Mercedes

Reigning world champion Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the conclusion of the 2028 season.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:05 IST
"We are bit on observation mode at the moment": Toto Wolff on second driver at Mercedes
Toto Wolff (Photo: Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team/ X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hasn't ruled out meeting with Max Verstappen to explore the prospect of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Wolff has praised Verstappen since the season began, noting that "no team principal wouldn't do handstands" to sign the Dutchman and that he was "waiting" to see how the driver market evolved.

Reigning world champion Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the conclusion of the 2028 season and has stated that he intends to continue with the club "at the moment." Following the Miami Grand Prix, Wolff denied that a meeting with Verstappen's representatives was planned for Monday, but refused to rule out more talks this month.

"There's always plenty of meetings. I can't really say about the second driver [at Mercedes]," Wolff said as quoted by Sky Sports. "I think we've talked about the possibilities. I want to be fair to these guys and not make it look like we are playing chess with humans, because we are not doing that. I think we want to take our time, see where Max's thinking goes, and at the same time, monitor the other drivers. Carlos [Sainz] was very strong in Miami again and that's why we are a little bit on observation mode at the moment," he added.

Wolff believes Verstappen is the most important chess piece in this year's driver market for all teams. "As I said before, if I was him, I wouldn't leave, at least for 2025. But it's all in his... he's the leading the driver, he's the top guy at the moment and that's why it's for him to take those decisions. There may not be any decisions to take, maybe everything will continue like it is, but that is then also guidance for us," Wolff added.

Prior to the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull announced that Adrian Newey would be stepping down as chief technical officer of the Formula One team with immediate effect, and that he would focus on other projects until he could leave in early 2025. McLaren CEO Zak Brown claimed his team has observed a "increase in CVs" from Red Bull personnel, which Wolff agreed on from Mercedes' standpoint.

"Zak is absolutely correct. We are seeing Red Bull CVs through all of the levels. But I would say this isn't anything out of the extraordinary. People change teams and want to change the environment," said Wolff. "I've come to the point that I'm not really interested what's going on there with the leadership, not listening to anything anymore. I think it's important for us to look at our team, develop the strong people and hopefully get some interesting, competent people from other teams into Mercedes and provide an exciting journey to recovery," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024