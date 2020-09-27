Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Alaphilippe reaches career's pinnacle with world title

"I was really happy to win in Nice and to wear the yellow jersey, but I had already turned to the world championships, I wanted my dream to come true," said Alaphilippe. It represented a magnificent addition to his increasingly impressive palmares, as he added a rainbow jersey to his 2019 Milan-Sanremo, Strade Bianche and Fleche Wallonne titles as well as to his five Tour de France stage wins.

Reuters | Imola | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:55 IST
Cycling-Alaphilippe reaches career's pinnacle with world title
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Even when he was wearing the Tour de France's yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe was already thinking of winning the world title -- and he felt that achieving the feat on Sunday was the pinnacle of his career. The 28-year-old, the first Frenchman to claim the road race rainbow jersey since Laurent Brochard in 1997, attacked near the top of the last climb, the Cima Gallisterna 12km from the finish, and raced away to complete a perfectly-executed plan.

Alaphilippe geared up for the race at the Tour de France, where he appeared under par after taking the yellow jersey with victory in the second stage. Yet it was also part of a plan not to peak too early. "I was really happy to win in Nice and to wear the yellow jersey, but I had already turned to the world championships, I wanted my dream to come true," said Alaphilippe.

It represented a magnificent addition to his increasingly impressive palmares, as he added a rainbow jersey to his 2019 Milan-Sanremo, Strade Bianche and Fleche Wallonne titles as well as to his five Tour de France stage wins. Last month, he was narrowly beaten by Wout van Aert on Milan-Sanremo but this time it was the Belgian who had to settle for second.

"I knew what I had to do in the finale. I gave everything until the finish line," said Alaphilippe, who made his move in the steepest part of the Cima Gallisterna. "There's nothing above this race. It was the race of my dreams. I went through incredible emotions by winning great races, but I've always put this (rainbow) jersey above the others."

Alaphilippe came close in 2017 in Bergen, Norway, where he had been reined in with one kilometre left, one year before cracking in the finale of a tailor-made route at the Austrian venue of Innsbruck. Last year, the rain and the cold got the better of him at the championships in Harrogate, England.

"I had already come into a world championships as the team leader, with a route that suited me and other elements that made me think I would make it," he said. "But I could not achieve it. It helped me grow," added Alaphilippe, who dedicated his victory to his father, who died three months ago.

"I had promised to myself that I would win. I had promised it to my father before he died."

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer says officer thought Blake was trying to kidnap child

The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times last month told investigators he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children and that he opened fire because Blake started turning toward the officer whi...

Kentucky legislator urges police to drop charges against her and fellow Breonna Taylor protesters

A Kentucky legislator who was arrested during demonstrations over the Breonna Taylor case accused Louisville police of detaining her and about 20 allies on false pretenses on Sunday and called for charges to be dropped.State Representative ...

Tennis-Wawrinka thrashes Murray as big match falls flat

What was billed as an opening-day classic between two old warriors turned into a damp squib as Stan Wawrinka crushed Andy Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 at the French Open on Sunday.The last time they met on Court Philippe Chatrier, in the 2017 semi-fi...

BJP will create history in West Bengal Assembly elections: Mukul Roy

Newly-appointed BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Sunday asserted that the saffron party will create history in next years West Bengal Assembly elections, as people are eager to see the restoration of democracy in the state. The BJP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020