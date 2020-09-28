Left Menu
Hoping 2020 does a 'Rahul Tewatia': RR changes Twitter bio

Acknowledging the heroics of Rahul Tewatia against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals changed its Twitter bio to pay tribute to the 27-year-old all-rounder.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:24 IST
Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Acknowledging the heroics of Rahul Tewatia against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals changed its Twitter bio to pay tribute to the 27-year-old all-rounder. Tewatia, who was struggling to find his feet against Kings XI Punjab, went on to smash five sixes in an over as Rajasthan chased 224 against Punjab to gain a victory by four wickets on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals' new Twitter bio now reads -- "Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia". The coronavirus pandemic has seen people stuck indoors this year and the global impact economically has been terrible, to say the least.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 224 to beat KXIP by four wickets on Sunday. For the Royals, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Rahul Tewatia all made 50+ scores to give their team victory by four wickets. Tewatia came out to bat at number four and he was struggling at one stage. However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia hit five sixes to turn the tide. The left-handed batsman scored 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory.

Sanju Samson had played a knock of 74 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and he followed it up with an 85-run knock against Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Smith made 50 against Punjab as well. For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal scored a ton, and it was his first hundred in the IPL. Agarwal made 106 runs from 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes to take the side's total to 223/2.

Agarwal and KL Rahul put together 183 runs for the first wicket and created the record for the highest opening partnership for KXIP in the IPL. This stand between both batsmen is also the second-highest opening partnership in the history of the tournament. Rajasthan has now won their opening two matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL. It will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 while Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians on October 1. (ANI)

