HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1305 BERTENS FIGHTS BACK TO BEAT ZAVATSKA

Fifth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens came back from a set down to overcome Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska 2-6 6-2 6-0. Bertens will next face 2012 finalist Sara Errani, who had to come through qualifying before claiming a 6-2 6-1 opening round win over Puerto Rican Monica Puig.

1300 DOMINANT THIEM PASSES CILIC TEST U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, twice French Open runner-up, recovered from a slow start to beat former world number three Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 6-3 in just over two hours.

1230 PIRONKOVA GLIDES PAST PETKOVIC Bulgarian wildcard Tsvetana Pironkova, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals in her first tour-level appearance since 2017, breezed into the second round in Paris with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Germany's Andrea Petkovic.

French Open order of play on Monday 1045 KVITOVA SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round with a 6-3 7-5 victory over local favourite Oceane Dodin, firing eight aces and 30 winners while winning 86% of her first serve points. 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova began her first-round match against unseeded Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin under the retractable roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier. U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem meets Marin Cilic later and Serena Williams, gunning for her 24th Grand Slam title, faces compatriot Kristie Ahn.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal begins his campaign against Egor Gerasimov. The event will welcome 1,000 fans daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.