RCB will be back on winners' list soon: Aaron Finch

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Aaron Finch is confident that the team will be back on the winners' list soon. "We know how passionate you (RCB fans) are. RCB family is huge. Playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium in the past, it is one of the most daunting places. We are feeling all the love of the fans. We will be back on the winners' list soon and hopefully, we can keep making you more proud," Finch said in a video posted by RCB on their Twitter handle.

RCB has so far played two matches in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), registering a win and a loss. Finch said everyone in the franchise is like a big family.

"It has been amazing so far, the camaraderie between the players, coaches. Not just the players but also the support staff, team manager and medical staff, everyone is like a big family. The training has been structured, it has been top-notch. I have loved every bit of it," he said. Finch also talked about the skipper Virat Kohli saying that the latter is "quieter" off the field compared to what he is like on the field.

"On the field, we have seen over the years how passionate and competitive he is but off the field, he is quieter than what he is on the field. We have had some great chats not just about cricket but also about life. It has been brilliant to get to know him," Finch said. RCB will now take Mumbai Indians in IPL on Monday. (ANI)