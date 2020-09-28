Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Marcao at the double as Hebei set up Guangzhou clash

Hebei China Fortune will face defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarter-finals of the Chinese Super League playoffs next month after two goals from Brazilian striker Marcao sealed a 3-1 win over Qingdao Huanghai on Monday. The victory means Hebei finish in fourth place in Group B of the Chinese Super League to set up a meeting over two legs with the eight-time champions, who had confirmed their place at the top of Group A with two rounds remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:23 IST
Soccer-Marcao at the double as Hebei set up Guangzhou clash

Hebei China Fortune will face defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarter-finals of the Chinese Super League playoffs next month after two goals from Brazilian striker Marcao sealed a 3-1 win over Qingdao Huanghai on Monday.

The victory means Hebei finish in fourth place in Group B of the Chinese Super League to set up a meeting over two legs with the eight-time champions, who had confirmed their place at the top of Group A with two rounds remaining. Marcao gave Hebei the lead with 11 minutes on the clock and Gao Huaze doubled his side’s advantage 14 minutes later.

Qingdao’s Memet-Abdulla Ezimet reduced the deficit in the second half, only for Marcao to strike 10 minutes from fulltime to secure all three points for Hebei. The win, though, was not enough to take Hebei into third place in the group as Chongqing Lifan held on to that position with a surprise 1-0 win over Shanghai SIPG.

Yuan Mingchen scored the only goal of the game and Chongqing will now face Group A runners-up Jiangsu Suning. Meanwhile, Fernando scored a pair of long range strikes as Beijing Guoan beat Shijiazhuang Everbright 4-0 and will take on Shandong Luneng in the next phase of the competition.

Cedric Bakambu and Ba Dun were also on target for Bruno Genesio’s side as Beijing finished four points behind group-toppers SIPG. SIPG, champions in 2018, had already confirmed their status as Group B winners and will face cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua in the next phase of the competition.

The quarter-finals will be played over two legs, starting from October 16. Guangzhou, who have won eight of the last nine league titles, had already confirmed their place at the top of Group A with two games remaining. A 1-0 win over Dalian Pro on Sunday ensured Fabio Cannavaro's side finished eight points clear of second-placed Jiangsu.

Jiangsu defeated Shenzhen FC by virtue of Alex Teixeira's first half penalty to condemn Jordi Cruyff's side to the relegation playoffs. Shanghai Shenhua notched up a 2-0 win over Henan Jianye that guaranteed Choi Kang-hee's team fourth place in the group and a berth in the championship round. Shandong Luneng took third in Group A following their scoreless draw with Guangzhou R&F while Tianjin Teda and Wuhan Zall also shared the points in Group B as both failed to find the net.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile phone players seek extension of TCS roll-out from Apr 1

Mobile phone and electronics manufacturers have requested the government to extend the date of implementation of tax collection at source by six months to April 1, 2021. Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA,...

Scientists precisely measure total amount of matter in the universe

A top goal in cosmology is to precisely measure the total amount of matter in the universe, a daunting exercise for even the most mathematically proficient. A team led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, has now done j...

IPL 13: RCB set target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB set a very competitive target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Monday. All RCB batsmen displayed a stunning performance, expect for skipper Virat Kohli, who only managed...

Turncoats have a field day in poll-bound Bihar

It was aayaram gayaram politics in Bihar on Monday when the ruling JDU as well as the opposition RJD claimed to have scored brownie points with the induction of turncoats into their respective folds. Rashtriya Janata Dal dealt a body blow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020