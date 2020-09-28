Soccer-Marcao at the double as Hebei set up Guangzhou clash

Hebei China Fortune will face defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarter-finals of the Chinese Super League playoffs next month after two goals from Brazilian striker Marcao sealed a 3-1 win over Qingdao Huanghai on Monday.

The victory means Hebei finish in fourth place in Group B of the Chinese Super League to set up a meeting over two legs with the eight-time champions, who had confirmed their place at the top of Group A with two rounds remaining. Marcao gave Hebei the lead with 11 minutes on the clock and Gao Huaze doubled his side’s advantage 14 minutes later.

Qingdao’s Memet-Abdulla Ezimet reduced the deficit in the second half, only for Marcao to strike 10 minutes from fulltime to secure all three points for Hebei. The win, though, was not enough to take Hebei into third place in the group as Chongqing Lifan held on to that position with a surprise 1-0 win over Shanghai SIPG.

Yuan Mingchen scored the only goal of the game and Chongqing will now face Group A runners-up Jiangsu Suning. Meanwhile, Fernando scored a pair of long range strikes as Beijing Guoan beat Shijiazhuang Everbright 4-0 and will take on Shandong Luneng in the next phase of the competition.

Cedric Bakambu and Ba Dun were also on target for Bruno Genesio’s side as Beijing finished four points behind group-toppers SIPG. SIPG, champions in 2018, had already confirmed their status as Group B winners and will face cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua in the next phase of the competition.

The quarter-finals will be played over two legs, starting from October 16. Guangzhou, who have won eight of the last nine league titles, had already confirmed their place at the top of Group A with two games remaining. A 1-0 win over Dalian Pro on Sunday ensured Fabio Cannavaro's side finished eight points clear of second-placed Jiangsu.

Jiangsu defeated Shenzhen FC by virtue of Alex Teixeira's first half penalty to condemn Jordi Cruyff's side to the relegation playoffs. Shanghai Shenhua notched up a 2-0 win over Henan Jianye that guaranteed Choi Kang-hee's team fourth place in the group and a berth in the championship round. Shandong Luneng took third in Group A following their scoreless draw with Guangzhou R&F while Tianjin Teda and Wuhan Zall also shared the points in Group B as both failed to find the net.