IPL 13: RCB set target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a very competitive target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:32 IST
RCB's AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

All RCB batsmen displayed a stunning performance, expect for skipper Virat Kohli, who only managed to score three runs. Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers scored their respective half-century in the match as they put a massive total of 201 runs on the board.

After being asked to bat first, RCB got off to a brilliant start. Finch and Padikkal both struck regular boundaries to Mumbai Indians bowlers and took the team over the 50-run mark in the sixth over. Padikkal played cautiously while Finch played with an attacking mindset. The Australian batter went on to score his half-century. The duo formed an 81-run partnership before Trent Boult got hold of Finch (52).

Kohli then came out to bat but failed to leave a mark as before Rahul Chahar dismissed him. The skipper's dismissal brought AB de Villiers out on the field. Padikkal shifted gear and start playing furiously, smashing two consecutive sixes to James Pattinson in the 14th over. Continuing his phenomenal form, Padikkal completed his half-century off 37 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 17th over and AB de Villiers hit two sixes and a boundary in the over as the pacer conceded 18 runs in the over. However, Boult handed Mumbai Indians with the much-needed breakthrough as he took the wicket of Padikkal (54). Shivam Dube then came out to bat. De Villiers and Dube played brilliantly in the final overs. Dube struck three sixes in the last over, bowled by Pattinson. De Villiers scored 55 runs while Dube played a knock of 27 runs.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took two wickets while Chahar picked one wicket.

