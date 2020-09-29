Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:08 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer
A look at the key facts and records of Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Mikael Ymer of Sweden before their French Open first-round match on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding): 1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 33 ATP ranking: 1 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018) Career ATP titles: 81

2019 French Open performance: Semi-final Best French Open performance: Winner (2016)

After winning a record 36th ATP Masters crown at the Italian Open this month, Djokovic begins his bid for a second French Open title and an 18th major honour. The Serbian will look to make amends in Paris for the U.S. Open debacle, where he was disqualified in the fourth round for hitting a line judge in the neck with a ball.

MIKAEL YMER Age: 22

ATP ranking: 80 (Highest ranking: 67) Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 0 2019 French Open performance: Second round

Best French Open performance: Second round Making only his second appearance at Roland Garros, Ymer faces an uphill task against world number one and 2016 French Open champion Djokovic in the opener.

Ymer, who holds a 6-6 record this year, failed to qualify for the main draw in Hamburg and Rome before arriving in Paris. HEAD TO HEAD: First meeting

