Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outstanding Super Over from Saini: Kohli

"But great innings by Ishan (Kishan) there to get us back in the game and then Polly (Kieron Pollard) was brilliant as usual," Rohit said. Rohit said that Kishan was drained and hence he was not to bat in the Super Over.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:14 IST
Outstanding Super Over from Saini: Kohli

Reining in the batsmen like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in a Super Over is no mean task and Royals Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was quick to acknowledge a job well-done by his pacer Navdeep Saini. Saini conceded only seven runs in the Super Over to decisively tilt the match against Mumbai Indians on Monday after both the teams finished with the score of 201 in regular contest.

"Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini), bowling against Hardik (Pandya) and Kieron Pollard. I think the longer boundary helped him gain some confidence with his yorker, because he has got the pace and then he was using the wide yorker well too," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "The guys showed real good composure to get these two points in the bag and very crucial points at early stages of the tournament," Kohli added.

The India skipper also praised young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard to bring Mumbai back into the game. "It was such a roller-coaster of a game. We batted well in the first innings to get us past 200 and then the start of bowling was outstanding. They played well in the middle overs, waited for the dew to kick in. Pollard and Ishan to bat the way they did was outstanding to keep them in the game," he said.

According to Kohli, fielding is something that his team needs to work on. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma conceded that RCB controlled nerves better than his team. "Nothing to take away from RCB. They stuck to their plans, although we put them under pressure, they held their nerve more than us. It was a great game of cricket, we were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. "But great innings by Ishan (Kishan) there to get us back in the game and then Polly (Kieron Pollard) was brilliant as usual," Rohit said.

Rohit said that Kishan was drained and hence he was not to bat in the Super Over. "He was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him in but he was not feeling fresh and Hardik is somebody we trust for hitting the long-balls but it did not come off." Rohit was confident that the match was on till Pollard was around. "We lost a few wickets there and could not get back. With Polly (Pollard) being there, anything can happen and with Ishan hitting the ball really well, we had that belief that we could get it," he said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus remakes South Koreans' Thanksgiving traditions

The coronavirus forced 84-year-old Chung Seong-ran to do something new to celebrate South Koreas Thanksgiving holiday instead of being visited by her daughter. With a welfare workers help, Chung sent a video greeting to her daughter for the...

NYC elementary schools reopen in big back-to-school test

Hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms Tuesday as New York City enters a high-stakes stage of resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which is keeping students at home in many...

Microsoft study finds 4 in 10 consumers in India involved in bullying

Nearly 38 per cent of consumers across India comprising 34 per cent of adults and 43 per cent of teenagers said they were involved in an online bullying incident, according to a recent digital civility report by Microsoft. About 25 per cent...

South Korea says slain man tried to defect to North Korea

South Korea said on Tuesday that a government official slain by North Korean sailors wanted to defect, concluding that the man, who had gambling debts, swam against unfavourable currents with the help of a life jacket and a floatation devic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020