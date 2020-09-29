Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:58 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1718 RUBLEV DIGS DEEP TO BEAT QUERREY IN FIVE-SETTER

Russian Andrey Rublev rallied from two sets down to beat American Sam Querrey 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 6-3. Rublev, the 13th seed, came into the contest having won his third title of the year at the Hamburg European Open on Sunday. READ MORE:

Djokovic crushes Ymer to start French Open campaign Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer - match stats

Fourth seed Kenin survives Samsonova challenge to advance Second seed Pliskova arrests errors to shoot down Sherif

Egypt's Sherif exits French Open knowing she belongs at Slams Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Danish teenager Tauson shocks Brady in first round 'Boom or bust' Ostapenko striving for consistency in game

Pospisil criticises 'bad bubble' at French Open Berrettini leads impressive Italian charge in Paris

French Open order of play on Tuesday French Open order of play on Wednesday

1549 RUTHLESS DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST YMER Novak Djokovic began his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title, and a second at Roland Garros following his 2016 triumph, with a dominant 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer of Sweden.

The Serbian top seed is aiming to become the first man in the Open Era – and third overall after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver – to win all four majors twice. 1513 KENIN STAVES OFF SAMSONOVA CHALLENGE

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made a strong start against unseeded Russian Ludmilla Samsonova before losing momentum after a rain delay but the fourth seed recovered to seal a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory. 1346 SIEGEMUND KNOCKS OUT FRENCHWOMAN MLADENOVIC

Laura Siegmund beat local favourite Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 6-3 under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rain continued to delay matches on the outer courts at Roland Garros. 1218 RAIN STOPS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS

Sofia Kenin won the opening set 6-4 against Ludmilla Samsonova before rain halted play on the outer courts. Earlier, Danish teenager Clara Tauson upset U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4 3-6 9-7 on her Grand Slam debut. Also advancing was Elena Rybakina, the 14th seed, who beat Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3.

1120 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST SHERIF, OSTAPENKO THROUGH Second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic overcame a sluggish start to beat Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 in the first round.

Pliskova retired during the final of the Italian Open in Rome last week after receiving treatment on her back and leg. Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Madison Brengle.

1059 BERRETTINI SWATS ASIDE POSPISIL Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Canada's Vasek Pospisil, winning 6-3 6-1 6-3. The Italian will next take on Lloyd Harris who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 7-6(7).

0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Play began in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.

World number one Novak Djokovic resumes his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

CAP announces list of probables for upcoming domestic season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Sunrisers beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for first win in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs for their first win in the Indian Premier League here on TuesdayKane Williamson, playing his first game of the season, smashed 41 off 26 balls after SRH were put in to bat. Openers David Wa...

Armenia says warplane downed; Azerbaijan and Turkey deny it

Armenia said one of its warplanes was shot down Tuesday by a fighter jet from Azerbaijans ally Turkey, killing the pilot, in fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied it. The move would re...

Israel says Hezbollah has 'arms depot' in Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of maintaining a secret arms depot in a residential neighborhood of Beirut, warning it could cause another tragic explosion in the Lebanese capital. In ...

Vatican defends China bishop negotiations on eve of US visit

The Vatican on Tuesday answered its critics and defended its pursuit of an extended agreement with China on bishop nominations, acknowledging difficulties but insisting the effort had achieved limited, positive results. The Holy See articul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020