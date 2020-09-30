Soccher-Dortmund's Sancho to miss Super Cup against Bayern
Both Sancho and Buerki were sidelined for the match against Bundesliga and German Cup winners Bayern with respiratory infections but had tested negative for COVID-19, Dortmund said. Dortmund have repeatedly said that 20-year-old Sancho, who has been on the transfer wishlist of several top clubs this summer, would not be leaving this season.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 00:06 IST
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho will miss their German Super Cup clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday along with keeper Roman Buerki, the club said on Tuesday. England international Sancho is the subject of ongoing transfer speculation, with British media reporting earlier on Tuesday that Manchester United had made a bid for the player worth up to 100 million euros ($117.41 million).
The club could not be immediately reached for comment. Both Sancho and Buerki were sidelined for the match against Bundesliga and German Cup winners Bayern with respiratory infections but had tested negative for COVID-19, Dortmund said.
Dortmund have repeatedly said that 20-year-old Sancho, who has been on the transfer wishlist of several top clubs this summer, would not be leaving this season. Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund lost 2-0 at Augsburg in the league on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8517 euros)
