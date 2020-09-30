Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tsitsipas survives first-round scare in five-set win over Munar

Fifth-seed Tsitsipas, who lost in his first game at the Italian Open earlier this month, started crumbling under pressure, littering the court with dozens of unforced errors. Trailing by two sets Tsitsipas buckled down, cutting back his mistakes and playing on his opponent's weaker backhand.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 00:43 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas survives first-round scare in five-set win over Munar
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

World number six Stefanos Tsitsipas clawed his way back from two sets down to beat little-known Jaume Munar 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 and survive a French Open first round scare on Tuesday. Tsitsipas, a losing finalist in Hamburg on Sunday, looked to be cruising through the first set after breaking the Spanish clay court specialist at the start to go 3-1 up.

But his lead eroded as did his concentration and Munar countered the Greek's power with some superb baseline winners to race back and win the first set 6-4. Fifth-seed Tsitsipas, who lost in his first game at the Italian Open earlier this month, started crumbling under pressure, littering the court with dozens of unforced errors.

Trailing by two sets Tsitsipas buckled down, cutting back his mistakes and playing on his opponent's weaker backhand. He pulled a set back when Munar pushed a backhand into the net and kept up the pressure to level.

The pair traded blows in the fifth before Tsitsipas bagged a key break when Munar sent a forehand long. The 22-year-old then finished off the contest with his first match point to win the battle after three hours and 12 minutes, another forehand error by the Spaniard handing him victory.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Verdasco to sue French Open after positive COVID-19 test saga

Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco has announced his intention to sue the French Open organisers after he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive coronavirus test which he insists was not accurate. Verdasco, the wo...

Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wakeup

A small air leak at the International Space Station finally has been traced to the Russian side, following a middle-of-the-night search by astronauts. NASA said Tuesday that the two Russians and one American on board were awakened late Mond...

UP to start paddy purchase from Oct 1

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said the paddy purchase in the state would begin from October 1. In a statement issued here by the UP Government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it should be ensured that the farmers do not face ...

Microsoft resolves major Monday outage after five hours

Microsoft took five hours to resolve a major outage of its workplace applications on Monday, but has not clarified what caused the outage. The company said the outage, which affected users ability to log into Office 365 applications, began ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020