Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:17 IST
IPL 13: Iyer fined for slow over-rate against SRH
Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakh as this was Delhi Capitals' first offence of maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official statement. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab. He was fined INR 15 lakh.

The match between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. David Warner-led Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs as they defended a total of 162.

Delhi Capitals was chasing 162, but they were restricted to just 147/7 as Rashid Khan returned with the figures of 3-14 from his quota of four overs. SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Chennai Super Kings on October 2 while Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 3. (ANI)

