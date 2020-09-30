Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG give 'reassuring' injury update on Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain has said that striker Neymar Jr is recovering from a calf injury and will be reassessed on October 1.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:26 IST
PSG give 'reassuring' injury update on Neymar
PSG striker Neymar. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain has said that striker Neymar Jr is recovering from a calf injury and will be reassessed on October 1. Neymar had sustained a calf injury during Ligue 1 match against Reims. In that particular match, PSG had defeated Reims 2-0.

"After feeling some tightness in his calf during Sunday's match, he has received reassuring test results. His condition will be reviewed again in the next 48 hours," PSG said in an official statement. PSG is currently at the seventh position in the Ligue 1 standings. The side has played five matches in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season so far.

The side has to face Angers next in the Ligue 1 and the match will take place on October 2. Neymar had played the full 90 minutes against Reims and he was also involved in most of the attacking moves made by PSG.

The Brazilian striker has played just two matches in the 2020-21 season so far and he is yet to score a goal in the ongoing campaign. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee attacks Modi govt over farm laws

By Tarak Sarkar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticised the Central government for the recently enacted farm laws.Addressing an administrative meeting with the officials of Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Ali...

Mamata Banerjee attacks Modi govt over farm laws

By Tarak Sarkar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticised the Central government for the recently enacted farm laws.Addressing an administrative meeting with the officials of Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Ali...

Two more months required to kill damaged Baghjan gas well in Assam: Oil India chief

PSU major Oil India Ltd OIL on Tuesday said it will likely take overseas experts two more months to kill its damaged well at Baghjan in Assam, where gas has been gushing out uncontrollably for the last 126 days. Addressing a press conferenc...

With spike of 80,472 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 62,25,764

With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,40,441 active c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020