HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:15 IST
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1137 TENTH SEED AZARENKA DUMPED OUT BY SCHMIEDLOVA

Unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, ranked 161 in the world, eased past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-2 in their first meeting to book her spot in the third round. READ MORE:

Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury Third seed Svitolina recovers from meltdown to beat Zarazua

Verdasco to sue French Open after positive COVID-19 test saga Berrettini leads impressive Italian charge in Paris

Watson concerned about future of British tennis More French men crash out in first round at Roland Garros

Rublev back from brink to beat Querrey in five Players digging in for the long haul as damp Paris conditions test patience

Sock says Thiem worthy heir to Nadal but targets upset FACTBOX-Jack Sock v Dominic Thiem

Tsitsipas survives first-round scare in five-set win over Munar Djokovic primed for deep run in Paris

French Open order of play on Wednesday Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Second seed Pliskova arrests errors to shoot down Sherif Egypt's Sherif exits French Open knowing she belongs at Slams

Danish teenager Tauson shocks Brady in first round 'Boom or bust' Ostapenko striving for consistency in game

Pospisil criticises 'bad bubble' at French Open 1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCARE

Third seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was handed a bagel in the second set of her match against Mexico's Renata Zarazua but regained focus to claim a 6-3 0-6 6-2 win and reach the third round. 1016 SERENA WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN

Serena Williams's French Open campaign ended after she withdrew from her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova due to an Achilles injury. "I really wanted to give an effort here. I'm struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," she told reporters.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Play on the outside courts began after a short delay due to rain, with showers forecast throughout the day. Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal faces American Mackenzie McDonald later in the day.

