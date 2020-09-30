Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:59 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1225 WAWRINKA SEES OFF KOEPFER, ISNER CRASHES

Swiss 16th seed Stan Wawrinka suffered a mid-match blip before dismissing German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1. John Isner, who had lost his previous two matches against fellow Americans at the majors, was beaten by compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4.

1137 TENTH SEED AZARENKA DUMPED OUT BY SCHMIEDLOVA Unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, ranked 161 in the world, eased past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-2 in their first meeting to book her spot in the third round.

1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCARE Third seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was handed a bagel in the second set of her match against Mexico's Renata Zarazua but regained focus to claim a 6-3 0-6 6-2 win and reach the third round.

1016 SERENA WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN Serena Williams's French Open campaign ended after she withdrew from her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova due to an Achilles injury.

"I really wanted to give an effort here. I'm struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," she told reporters. 0909 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Play on the outside courts began after a short delay due to rain, with showers forecast throughout the day.

Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal faces American Mackenzie McDonald later in the day.

