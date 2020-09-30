Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:18 IST
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1542 MERTENS ROLLS INTO THIRD ROUND

Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens beat Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 6-4 7-5. Earlier, Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands battled past Sara Errani 7-6(5) 3-6 9-7 before leaving the court in a wheelchair after struggling physically in the final set. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Wednesday 1446 THIEM GETS PAST QUALIFIER SOCK

Dominic Thiem, the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, staved off a late comeback attempt by American qualifier Jack Sock in their first meeting on clay to win 6-1 6-3 7-6(6). The U.S. Open winner will meet Casper Ruud or Tommy Paul in the next round. 1410 NADAL CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Rafa Nadal continued his bid for a 20th major to equal Roger Federer's all-time record by swatting aside unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald 6-1 6-0 6-3. Another crown in Paris will make the Spaniard the first player in the Open era to win 13 singles titles at any Tour-level event.

1225 WAWRINKA SEES OFF KOEPFER, ISNER CRASHES Swiss 16th seed Stan Wawrinka suffered a mid-match blip before dismissing German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1.

John Isner, who had lost his previous two matches against fellow Americans at the majors, was beaten by compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4. 1137 TENTH SEED AZARENKA DUMPED OUT BY SCHMIEDLOVA

Unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, ranked 161 in the world, eased past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-2 in their first meeting to book her spot in the third round. 1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCARE

Third seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was handed a bagel in the second set of her match against Mexico's Renata Zarazua but regained focus to claim a 6-3 0-6 6-2 win and reach the third round. 1016 SERENA WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN

Serena Williams's French Open campaign ended after she withdrew from her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova due to an Achilles injury. "I really wanted to give an effort here. I'm struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," she told reporters.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Play on the outside courts began after a short delay due to rain, with showers forecast throughout the day.

