Left Menu
Development News Edition

KKR beat ordinary Royals by 37 runs

Mavi and Nagarkoti, who battled injuries in the last two seasons, claimed two wickets apiece, while Varun Chakravarthy also got two to restrict the Royals to 137 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing a target of 175. This was after star Australian pacer Pat Cummins (1/19 from 3 overs) dismissed Steve Smith (3) as the Royals crumbled on a tricky run chase to suffer their first defeat after two successive wins.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:50 IST
KKR beat ordinary Royals by 37 runs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti led a clinical bowling display to help Kolkata Knight Riders register a comprehensive 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Wednesday. Mavi and Nagarkoti, who battled injuries in the last two seasons, claimed two wickets apiece, while Varun Chakravarthy also got two to restrict the Royals to 137 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing a target of 175.

This was after star Australian pacer Pat Cummins (1/19 from 3 overs) dismissed Steve Smith (3) as the Royals crumbled on a tricky run chase to suffer their first defeat after two successive wins. For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals.

The margin of defeat would have been much bigger but for Tom Curran who remained unbeaten on 54 (from 36 balls) for a lost cause. The casual and carefree manner of batting by the Royals top-order was baffling after Smith opted to field.

Jos Buttler and Smith started the proceedings looking to hit every ball in a 12-run first over off Sunil Narine. In-form Smith survived a dropped catch off Cummins but perished caught-behind taking an inside-edge.

Mavi (2/20 from 4 overs) then ended the dream run of Sanju Samson (8), executing a perfect bouncer, and followed it up by getting the dangerous-looking Jos Buttler (21 off 16) dismissed after power-play to have the Royals top-three out for 39. Nagarkoti (2/13 from 2 overs) then joined the party, picking the wickets of Robin Uthappa (2) and Riyan Parag (1) in the space of four balls in his first over.

It was all over for the Royals after mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2/25 from 4 overs) grabbed the wickets of their last match hero Rahul Tewatia (14) and Jofra Archer (6). Earlier, KKR found a fast and furious Jofra Archer too hot to handle as they were restricted to 174 for six after being sent in to bat.

Archer (2/18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of KKR -- in-form opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1). Archer dismissed Gill three runs short of a second successive fifty. In his next over, Archer dismissed Karthik with a beauty, full of pace that went straight with a bit of inswing and the KKR skipper was forced to play, edging straight to Jos Buttler.

Andre Russell was finally promoted up at No. 5 but the star Jamaican became victim of Ankit Rajpoot while trying to accelerate the scoring rate. Russell's wicket meant KKR lost four wickets for 33 runs in the back-10 and with KKR playing with an extra bowler, it was left to Eoin Morgan (34 not out) to prop up the total.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's government heads further to the right in new lineup

Polands ruling nationalists appeared to have taken a turn further to the right on Wednesday with the appointment of an ultra-conservative education chief in a new cabinet lineup, raising the prospect of new friction with the European Union....

UN chief cites pandemic's 'unprecedent toll'

The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an unprecedent toll especially on the economies of many developing countries and the world has not responded with the massive and urgent support those countries and communities n...

Nearly half of Argentina in poverty as pandemic deepens crisis, researchers say

Nearly half of Argentinas population was living in poverty in the second quarter, a sharp increase from last year, as the countrys longstanding economic crisis deepened due to the coronavirus pandemic, researchers estimated on Wednesday. Th...

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules to aid 'orderly discussion'

The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it would take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, following widespread criticism of their first en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020