Rugby-All Blacks call in Dunshea for Bledisloe Cup as Strange injured

Uncapped Canterbury lock Mitchell Dunshea has been called into the All Blacks squad as a replacement for Quinten Strange who has been ruled out with an ankle injury, the team said on Thursday. The New Zealand Herald reported that Strange would likely be unavailable for up to eight weeks, which would rule him out of contention for the Rugby Championship in Australia, although the team said they would monitor his recovery.

Dunshea will assemble with the team in Wellington ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies on Oct. 11. All Blacks coach Ian Foster named 35 players for the Bledisloe Cup, but had also already lost Braydon Ennor to a knee injury. He will name a further 11 for the Rugby Championship.

Midfield back Ngani Laumape and lock Scott Barrett, recovering from a broken arm and foot surgery respectively, trained with the squad in their second camp in Hamilton this week as they look to push their claims for the extended Rugby Championship squad. The southern hemisphere tournament that also includes the world champion Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas has been scheduled for Nov. 7-Dec. 12, but New Zealand Rugby have said they are yet to agree to the fixture list.