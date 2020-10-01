Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shouldn't get carried away by our youngsters' performance, cautions Karthik

I don't think we should get too carried away and, you know, make it a lot about them, just the fact that they're doing well is very good," Karthik said during the post-match virtual interaction here. For Karthik, it is important that his youngsters don't feel the extra pressure as they go deep into the tournament.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:01 IST
Shouldn't get carried away by our youngsters' performance, cautions Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik finds it heartening that his team's young guns have raised the bar with match-winning IPL performances but does not want to "get carried away" and put extra burden on the talented bunch as the tournament progresses. Rising opener Shubman Gill performed well in both of KKR's wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad (70 not out) and Rajasthan Royals (47) while his U-19 India teammates Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti ran through Royals' line-up.

The KKR skipper praised the trio but with a note of caution. "Definitely, I think the fact that these young boys are doing well is very good. I don't think we should get too carried away and, you know, make it a lot about them, just the fact that they're doing well is very good," Karthik said during the post-match virtual interaction here.

For Karthik, it is important that his youngsters don't feel the extra pressure as they go deep into the tournament. "I don't want to add pressure on them by making them feel that they are the ones that we are dependent on... There are fabulous cricketers around them as well who will play a role and make them look even better than what they are." Mavi grabbed the two big wickets of Jos Buttler and in-form Sanju Samson in his match-winning show, while Nagarkoti ripped the middle order with two wickets -- Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag -- in four deliveries to derail the Royals in a tricky chase of 175.

At the 2018 auction, Nagarkoti, then 18, was snapped up for Rs 3.2 crore, while Mavi, 19, commanded a price of Rs 3 crore. But the young quicks endured some injury setbacks, especially Nagarkoti who was ruled out of two seasons but KKR continued to repose faith in them.

"I've been wanting to see them since the time they played the (2018 U-19) World Cup and now it's just great to see them both on the field." "To see these boys out there playing for us, representing our franchise, the fact that we've stuck with them and to see them out there makes us so happy. The fact that they're bowling well and fielding well is a bonus," Karthik said. The youngsters now are in the elite company of world's numero uno Test bowler Pat Cummins and Karthik believes it would make a "massive difference".

"Cummins is an extraordinary role model for everybody. To have a player like him around is a confidence-booster because. He's so good with the young kids and he's just great to have around the team. "I think the boys are learning a lot. The fact that he's interacting with all these guys not only on-the-field but making a genuine effort off-the-field makes a massive difference." Karthik also hailed the team's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who bagged two wickets to help KKR restrict the Royals for 137/9.

"The poor guy had a few injuries but I'm really happy to see him. He's from Chennai so obviously I'm really fond of him for the fact that we are both playing together. He had a few doubts because of his injury but I'm just happy to see him out there," Karthik said. KKR next face Delhi Capitals in their fourth match on Saturday.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to US to record low

The Trump administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year. In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, just 34 minutes before a statutory deadline to do s...

Equity indices jump over 1 pc, PVR gains 9 pc

Equity benchmark indices were on firm ground during early hours on Thursday with across-the-board buying seen in all sectors. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 515 points or 1.35 per cent at 38,582 while the Nifty 50 gained by 144 poi...

Russell Hornsby to star in 'Lost in Space' S3

Actor Russell Hornsby has boarded the cast of the third and final season of Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space. The actor is best known for starring in shows such as Lincoln Heights, In Treatment, Grimm and the Academy Award-nominated movi...

Kremlin critic Navalny to magazine: Putin was behind crime against me

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what Germany has said was poisoning and stressed that he was not afraid.I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I dont have any other v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020