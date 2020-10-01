Soccer-Peru's Alianza set record for longest winless run in Libertadores

Left Menu
Alianza Lima set an unwanted record in South America's Copa Libertadores when they drew 2-2 at home to Estudiantes de Merida and extended their winless run in the competition to 22 matches -- the longest in its 60-year history.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:56 IST
Alianza Lima set an unwanted record in South America's Copa Libertadores when they drew 2-2 at home to Estudiantes de Merida and extended their winless run in the competition to 22 matches -- the longest in its 60-year history. The Peruvian side, already eliminated from Group F, last won a match in the competition eight years ago, when they beat Nacional 1-0. Since then, they have taken part in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and this season, drawing four games and losing 18.

The previous record belonged to Venezuelan side Deportivo Galicia, now defunct, who went 21 matches without a win between 1968 and 1975. Alianza got off to a flying start in Wednesday's match -- played behind closed doors because of the novel coronavirus pandemic -- with a third-minute goal by Joaozinho Arroe but two penalties from Jose Rivas put the Venezuelan visitors ahead.

Patricio Rubio then snatched a point for Alianza with an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Alianza coach Mario Salas was not discouraged. "We had 20 shots on goal, more than 60% of possession and 10 corners," he said. "The numbers indicate we are on the right track." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

