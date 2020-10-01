Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two downscaled IChoose2BActive national events to be hosted

Both upcoming #Ichoose2BActive events are highly acclaimed activities, focusing on positive lifestyles and healthy living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:25 IST
Two downscaled IChoose2BActive national events to be hosted
National Recreation Day was declared by Cabinet back in 2014 and scheduled to take effect annually on the first Friday of October. Image Credit: Flickr

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will this coming weekend host two downscaled #IChoose2BActive national events.

The events will commence with the National Recreation Day (NRD), and end with the National Big Walk on Sunday.

The events will be hosted in partnership with the Gauteng provincial Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, the Sport For Social Change Network, the City of Tshwane and the City of Joburg.

Due to COVID-19 and in line with Government Risk Adjustment Strategy, this year's #IChoose2BActive events (NRD and Big Walk) implementation methodology has been downscaled to adhere to Disaster Management Regulations.

The events will take place in a more controlled environment, accommodating not more than the allocated number of people, as per the regulations.

Both upcoming #Ichoose2BActive events are highly acclaimed activities, focusing on positive lifestyles and healthy living. The objective is to get South Africans habituated to living healthy.

National Recreation Day was declared by Cabinet back in 2014 and scheduled to take effect annually on the first Friday of October.

The joint jam-packed collaborated event is anticipated to be hosted in a torch relay format, with all nine provinces involved.

The torch will be virtually handed over to the next province, who in turn will keep it burning for the duration of their activities (maximum of two hours) before handing over the torch to the next province.

Gauteng will virtually hand over the torch as a soccer ball, while the next province, in turn, will catch it like a tennis ball, with tennis being its area of focus (as an activity) for the day.

The relay format will commence as follows:

Gauteng – Pretoria launch site, at 06h00 to 07h20.

Once done, the principal will then hand over the baton to the next province in line, this time being the Northern Cape.

Northern Cape – SSCN member NGO – AGAPE Copeland 07h20 – 08h40.

Mpumalanga – SSCN member NGO – Children of the Dawn 08h40 – 10h00.

North West – SSCN member NGO – Special Olympics 10h00. – 11h20.

Limpopo – SSCN Member NGO – Sporting Chance 11h20 – 12h40.

Free State – SSCN member NGO Free State Sport For Change 12h40 - 14h00.

Eastern Cape – SSCN member NGO United Through Sports 14h00 - 15h20.

KwaZulu-Natal – SSCN member NGO Peace Players International 15h20 – 16h40.

Western Cape – SSCN member NGO – School of Hard Knocks 16h40 – 18h00.

The National Recreation Day will be hosted in association with Sport for Social Change Network (SSCN), Gauteng Province and Blue Bulls.

The launch in Gauteng will take place at Loftus Versfeld Rugby Stadium, (main field) on Friday, 2 October 2020.

Activities will start at 06h00 – 08h00, and arrival is scheduled for 05h30.

Participants include Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu, MEC Mbali Hlophe, Director-General Vusumuzi Mkhize, various Sport and Creative personalities, Blue Bulls players, City of Tshwane senior officials, SSCN staff and members of the media.

Friday morning activities will include aerobics, cardio, boxing combi and yoga.

There will be an opportunity for media engagements, while refreshments are served.

National Big Walk

On Sunday, 4 October, the National Department and its stakeholders, inclusive of sporting personalities and various creatives (the number of participants will not be more than what is regulated), will then embark on a 5km National Big Walk, under the #Ichoose2BActive campaign.

It will take place at Orlando Stadium (VIP gate main entrance). The 5km walk will commence at 07h00 and participants are to arrive at 06H30. The walk will proceed to Hector Peterson Memorial, ending at Vilakazi Street.

The public is reminded that both events are per invitation and members of the media will be required to confirm their attendance.

South Africans are invited to join the virtual Big Walk in their own territory in the 5km, 10km or 15km.

The starting time is 07h00. To participate, citizens need to register for free from today, 1 October on www.srsa.gov.za/ www.dsac.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to move 787 production to South Carolina in 2021

Boeing Co said on Thursday it will move the rest of its 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina in 2021, a cost-cutting strategy that raises questions over the future its giant Everett plant north of Seattle. Reuters first reported on S...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. labor market, income data point to drawn-out economic recovery

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained at recession levels, while personal income dropped in August, underscoring the need for another government rescue package for businesses and the unem...

Cricket-Opening week of IPL had record 269 mln viewers - study

A record 269 million viewers tuned in for the opening week of this years Indian Premier League IPL, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 crisis, with viewing minutes up 15, data released on Thursday showed. Th...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL110 UP-HATHRAS-FAMILY-PRESSURE Hathras case Victims family alleges admin, police pressure demands CBI probe Hathras UP The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020