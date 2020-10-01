Raina congratulates Rohit Sharma on completing 5,000 runs in IPL

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Thursday congratulated Mumbai Indians opener, Rohit Sharma, on completing 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you!" Raina tweeted.

The Mumbai Indians skipper became the third batsman to register 5,000 runs in the league. He achieved the feat against King XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium with a glorious cover drive. Rohit touched the landmark figure in his 192nd IPL match.

The other two players who have scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL are Royal Challengers Banglore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings' Raina, who pulled out of this year's IPL due to personal reasons. Kohli has 5,430 runs under his belt from 180 games while Raina has scored 5,368 runs from 193 matches. Rohit and Raina have smashed only one century while Kohli has slammed five centuries in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is on the fourth spot in the run-scoring charts in IPL as he has 4,793 runs from 129 matches. Rohit played a knock of 70 runs in the match. Mumbai Indians are currently playing at 130/4 after the completion of 17 overs. (ANI)