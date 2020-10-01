Tennis-Fifth seed Tsitsipas swats aside Cuevas to reach third round
The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Court Philippe Chatrier. Tsitsipas broke the 34-year-old Cuevas's serve six times while facing a single break point during his own service games and closed out victory in 88 minutes.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:52 IST
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a clinical performance to outclass Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Thursday and advance to the French Open third round. The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Tsitsipas broke the 34-year-old Cuevas's serve six times while facing a single break point during his own service games and closed out victory in 88 minutes. He converted his matchpoint when Cuevas sent a service return long and will next meet Aljaz Bedene, who defeated Nikola Milojevic 7-5 2-6 6-1 7-6(4).
