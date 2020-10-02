Cycling-Dygert released from hospital after championship crash

U.S. cyclist Chloe Dygert was released from a Bologna hospital on Thursday and will return home a week after suffering a severe leg injury in a crash in the time trial race at the world championships. Dygert, the 2019 time trial world champion, had looked well on her way to defending her crown when she crashed during a fast descent on the 31.7 km course last Thursday in Imola, Italy.

The 23-year-old 10-times world champion suffered a deep gash above her left knee. After being treated on the scene she was transported to one of the largest trauma centres in Italy where she underwent surgery on the laceration.

"It's been a rough few days and I'm ready to return home now to begin my recovery," said Dygert in statement posted by USA Cycling. "I want to say thank you for the incredible care I've been given here in Italy and all the kind wishes I've received." Once back in the U.S. Dygert will undergo further evaluation of her left leg and right wrist, which was also injured in the crash.

"We were all extremely worried about Chloe when we first saw the crash. When they got the diagnoses, it was a huge sigh of relief that it came out best case scenario. Myself and the entire USA Cycling Staff are wishing Chloe well and know she will be back stronger," said Rob DeMartini, USA Cycling's President and CEO.