Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warne proposes longer boundaries, maximum 5 overs to each bowler to improve T20 cricket

Former Australian spinner and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne on Friday proposed longer boundaries and maximum five overs to each bowler to improve the shortest format of the game.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:49 IST
Warne proposes longer boundaries, maximum 5 overs to each bowler to improve T20 cricket
Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals' mentor Shane Warne. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spinner and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne on Friday proposed longer boundaries and maximum five overs to each bowler to improve the shortest format of the game. He further asked for the fourth day Test match pitch for a twenty-over game which will benefit the bowlers.

Taking to Twitter the Warne suggested three changes and wrote, "I would improve T/20 cricket by 1 Boundaries as big as poss at each venue & on small grounds keep grass on the outfield long 2 Bowlers a max of 5 overs not four3 Pitch must = day 4 test match pitch & not be a flat rd As we all want a contest between bat & ball not just 6's." Warne's remarks came at a crucial time as the shortest format of the cricket is becoming more of a batsmen game. In the 13 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, the pitches have favoured batsmen more than bowlers. Bowlers have found it difficult to take wickets as they were smashed all around the park due to the smaller grounds in the UAE, especially in Sharjah.

The teams have comfortably chased the 200-run total on two occasions thanks to the smaller boundaries and field restrictions in the first six overs. The dew added the extra pressure for spinners to grip the ball in the second innings of the ongoing tournament. As a result, most of the teams have so far opted to field first in the competition.

Earlier, Warne had said that bowlers are playing with a defensive mindset rather than an attacking frame of mind. "Batsmen are getting better and have been awesome yes - but the bowling really needs to improve at the same rate! The mindset is defence and not attack. Sure these tiny boundaries don't help - but they can still get better at executing their skills," Warne had tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals have so far played three games and won two. They lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs. The side will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Showtime renews hit drama series 'Billions' for sixth season

Critically-acclaimed series Billions has been ordered for sixth season by Showtime. In a statement, the network also announced that actor Corey Stoll, who guest starred as Mike Prince in season five, will return as a series regular.Created ...

INS Shivaji conducts series of activities as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, INS Shivaji conducted a series of activities from 15 Sep to 02 Oct 2020. The Establishment drove a massive campaign to spread awareness regarding proper segregation and disposal of waste, through lectu...

Citi analysts says UK and EU on course for rudimentary Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union remain on course to strike a basic deal for their future, post-Brexit trade relationship, analysts at U.S. bank Citi said on Friday.On balance, the two sides are still converging on a rudimentary Brexit deal, ...

Soccer-Bayern, Leipzig players back for Germany duty in Nations League

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players, who were rested for Germanys previous set of international matches last month, were called up on Friday for their upcoming Nations League games with coach Joachim Loew naming a 29-man squad. Among those...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020