Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sergiño Dest ready to emulate Dani Alves at Barcelona

The speedy defender is the first American to be signed for Barcelona's senior team, where Alves spent eight years of a career that started during the hugely successful Pep Guardiola era. “Dani Alves is my role model,” Dest said of the Brazilian right back on Friday at his presentation.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:54 IST
Sergiño Dest ready to emulate Dani Alves at Barcelona
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Sergiño Dest has a new contract, a new club, and the same old goal of following in the footsteps of Dani Alves. The speedy defender is the first American to be signed for Barcelona's senior team, where Alves spent eight years of a career that started during the hugely successful Pep Guardiola era.

"Dani Alves is my role model," Dest said of the Brazilian right back on Friday at his presentation. "From watching his videos on YouTube I learned a lot from him. And now I can ask his teammates like Lionel Messi for tips, because I want to be a player like him." Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros ($24.7 million), plus an additional 5 million euros ($5.8 million) in add-ons, to acquire the 19-year-old defender. Dest has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother and chose to play for the United States instead of the Netherlands, where he was born and raised. He committed to the U.S. team last October, a month after making his senior debut for the Americans.

Now he is committed to Barcelona. "It means a lot to me that I am the first American to wear this jersey," said Dest, a day after signing a five-year contract with the five-time European champions. "I feel very honored. I really want to get started with this team. It is a dream club for me." Dest said having Ronald Koeman as coach, another Dutchman, makes the transition easier, but that his decision to choose Barcelona over other top European clubs like Bayern Munich was based on a deeper desire.

"Bayern is a great club, but I just followed by heart," he said. "I thought Barça is the right decision for me. I made my dream come true." Dest said he would like to make his debut on Sunday when Barcelona plays Sevilla. Barcelona has won its first two games this season, making a good start after Koeman took over following its embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern in the Champions League in August. The Bayern debacle led to Barcelona overhauling its squad. Dest was signed to take the place of Nelson Semedo, who was sold to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dest will likely share time with Sergi Roberto at right back.

Dest could be joined by another American, Konrad de la Fuente, who is in Barcelona's reserve team. Koeman gave him playing time during the preseason and praised his performances. Technical director Ramón Planes said Dest is part of a rejuvenation of a squad that had been exposed as past its prime by Bayern. Barcelona has also brought in 17-year-old forward Pedro "Pedri" González and 20-year-old Francisco Trincão while featuring 17-year-old Ansu Fati in attack.

"I think that Barça is getting a player of the future," Planes said. "He will adapt quickly given his attacking profile and having come up through the Ajax school with a philosophy similar to ours. "We are working day after day to leave a good inheritance for the future and I am sure that people will be grateful for it," Planes said.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter said the move to one of the world's top clubs is a huge step forward for Dest. "We are so proud of Sergiño," Berhalter told CBS Sports. "It's very hard to turn down Barcelona, and I think he's in a great spot where he will keep developing."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Athletics-Bekele ruled out of London Marathon with calf injury

Ethiopias Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, has withdrawn from Sundays London race with a calf injury which has put paid to his showdown with Kenyas world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Bekele said he picked up ...

British PM Johnson says trade deal is up to the EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was up to the European Union whether the two sides reached a trade agreement, calling on Brussels to use common sense to hand Britain a similar deal to the one it did with Canada.Talking to BBC...

Security forces recover stolen rifles from wildlife sanctuary

Two .303 rifles stolenfrom the Kalamati Gate Forest Range Office were recovered fromSonai-Rupai Wildlife sanctuary in Assams Sonitpur district bysecurity forces on Friday, police saidA joint operation by police, Assam Forest ProtectionForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020