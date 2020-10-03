NFL-Steelers and Titans COVID-19 hit game rescheduled for Oct. 25

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests has been rescheduled for Oct. 25, the National Football League said on Friday. Originally scheduled for Sunday in Nashville, the NFL had hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday but was forced to delay it until later in October after more members of the Titans tested positive for the virus.

The move forced a slight shuffling of the Steelers schedule with Pittsburgh's Oct. 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens moved to Nov. 1. The Steelers and Titans will now both have their bye week this Sunday.

The NFL was forced to reschedule the Steelers and Titans as the league confirmed on Thursday that another player and staff member had tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 11. Multiple media reports on Friday had two more members of the Titans testing positive bringing the number players infected to seven.