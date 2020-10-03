Left Menu
IPL 13: Player approached on social media, BCCI ACU looking into it

A cricketer yet to make it big has been approached to help in fixing in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) led by Ajit Singh is looking into the approach made on social media.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:31 IST
Players in action during Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

A cricketer yet to make it big has been approached to help in fixing in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) led by Ajit Singh is looking into the approach made on social media. Speaking to ANI, the ACU chief confirmed the development and said that his team is looking into the approach made. "Yes a player has reported an approach. We are looking into it. No further details can be given at present," he said.

Asked if the approach was on social media as has been expected by Singh and his team going into the tournament, he said: "Yes, the player reported it immediately." The IPL has over the years generated eyeballs not just among cricket fans, but also among bookies who look at the cash-rich league as an opportunity to make quick bucks.

Singh had earlier said that bookies were already moving into Dubai with the IPL on, but have so far failed to make any headway. "There are bookies who have made their way to Dubai, but they have not been able to make any headway. So far it is all smooth and things are working in order. We have been working closely with not just the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), but also the local police and they have been very helpful," he had told ANI.

Singh had moving into the season also made it clear that social media interactions would be closely monitored by his team. "See, while the number of venues are less, the hurdles of physical movement due to the coronavirus pandemic also means that approaches if any will be made through social media. So, we are going to be closely monitoring the same and ensuring that there is nothing that escapes the team's eyes," he had said. (ANI)

