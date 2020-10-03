Jorginho nets 2 Chelsea penalties after captain intervenes

Jorginho scored two penalties — the second after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta stopped Tammy Abraham taking it — to complete a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea's lead was secured by Ben Chilwell scoring on his league debut for Chelsea from Abraham's flick-on in the 50th minute and the left back's cross set up Kurt Zouma for a header in the 66th.

Jorginho added the third from the penalty spot in the 78th after Abraham was tripped by Tyrick Mitchell at an empty Stamford Bridge. Abraham hoped to get on the scoresheet when Kai Havertz was fouled by Mamadou Sakho. But the striker's bid to take the spot-kick was overruled by Azpilicueta intervening to hand the ball to Jorginho, who converted in the 82nd.

"No problems, it's dealt with," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "I want leaders and I don't mind a bit of conflict. If Tammy wanted to take it because he wanted to goal ... then he can get put in his place a little bit. "I appreciate his eagerness because his performance deserved a goal but those are the rules. You don't just jump ahead in the (penalty takers') list." American forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench in 83rd for his first appearance since recovering from a right hamstring injury sustained in Chelsea's FA Cup final loss to Arsenal in August.

Chelsea has seven points from four games and Palace is on six.