IPL 13: Watson, Du Plessis made the chase look easy, says Tendulkar

Former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Chennai Super Kings' openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson for their recording breaking partnership and said that the duo made the chase against Kings XI Punjab look easy. CSK secured the second win of the tournament in their fifth game on Sunday after losing three consecutive matches.

Chasing a moderate target of 179, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis handed a comfortable win as they had an unbeaten partnership of 181 runs. The duo smashed Punjab bowlers all around the ground. Meanwhile, the duo also broke the highest opening stand record of 159-run previously set by Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay for the CSK in 2011.

Plessis smashed 87-run off 53 balls while Watson played a knock of 83 runs studded with three sixes. Tendulkar said that KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran had enabled KXIP to post a decent target on the board but Watson and Du Plessis knocks chased the total quite easily.

"Comprehensive win by @ChennaiIPL. @klrahul11 and @nicholas_47 played well to put a decent total on the board but the way @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 batted, they've made this chase look rather easy. Well done #CSK," Tendulkar tweeted. CSK will now play against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 7 while Punjab will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 8. (ANI)