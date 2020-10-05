Left Menu
IPL 13: Was nice to dismiss Williamson, says Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult said that it was a nice feeling when he dismissed his fellow countryman Kane Williamson during the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult (photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult said that it was a nice feeling when he dismissed his fellow countryman Kane Williamson during the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. His remark came as Mumbai Indians successfully defended a total of 208, winning by 34 runs.

Boult got rid of Williamson (3) in the 13th over of the innings and this dismissal ended up putting a lot of pressure on the Hyderabad lineup. The Kiwi pacer finished with the figures of 2-28 from his four overs and was also awarded the 'Man of the Match'.

"Yeah, lucky to get the win, it was a good performance by the boys against SunRisers Hyderabad. We have been intimidated coming to ground like Sharjah, you have to be clear where you want to put the ball. We got a good score on the board and all the bowling unit put up a good performance as well. It was nice to get Williamson out, I think we got a couple of crucial wickets in the middle, there was some good catching, great to set another good result for Mumbai," Boult told James Pattinson in a video uploaded on iplt20.com. Batting first, Mumbai posted 208/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Quinton de Kock played a knock of 67 runs from just 39 balls with the help of four 4s and four 6s.

Krunal Pandya smashed 20 runs from just four balls to take the total past the 200-run mark. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 28. "Our batters were superb, they got 200 and it is good to have these many runs on the board, it made our job easier, great striking by the Pandya brothers, Kieron Pollard was unbelievable, Quinny came to his own," Pattinson told Boult.

Mumbai Indians is currently at the top of the IPL standings with six points from five matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side also has a healthy net run rate of +1.214. It will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 6. (ANI)

