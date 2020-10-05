Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-RFU to launch probe into Sale COVID-19 positives

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) will launch a probe into how Premiership club Sale Sharks returned 16 positive COVID-19 tests among their playing group on Saturday, British media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:11 IST
Rugby-RFU to launch probe into Sale COVID-19 positives

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) will launch a probe into how Premiership club Sale Sharks returned 16 positive COVID-19 tests among their playing group on Saturday, British media reported. The outbreak prompted the Premiership to postpone Sale's final league match against Worcester Warriors to Wednesday while Gloucester Rugby's game with Northampton Saints was cancelled due to Saints players self-isolating after playing Sale.

"The Professional Game Board agreed a minimum standards framework for the season restart, including the ability for sanctions in the event of any breaches of the framework," the RFU said in a statement released to British media. Bristol Bears Director of Rugby Pat Lam said he was surprised at the number of positive cases at Sale.

"The biggest shock is the number of cases. We can understand one or two, but 19 - something's gone wrong there," he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. "The only way 19 happens is because of the behaviour within the group. Something massive has to have happened there. That doesn't just suddenly change."

Sale, who beat Harlequins 27-19 in their Premiership Rugby Cup final on Sept. 21, had not intentionally broken any rules, director of rugby Steve Diamond said. "... There's no breach of protocol done deliberately," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties - Iraq military

Iraqs military said in a statement on Monday that two Katyusha rockets had fallen late on Sunday in Baghdads Jadiriya area, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, without causing any casualties.One of the rockets landed near the Babylon hot...

Eva Mendes says she'd 'rather be at home' with Ryan Gosling 'than anywhere else in the world'

American actor Eva Mendes recently dished on her love for husband Ryan Gosling and said that she likes spending time with her man. The 46-year-old actor shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself running on a beach and joked that she went...

Lowest September UK new car sales for two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.There is normally strong demand in September as it ...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020