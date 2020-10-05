Left Menu
AIFF launches new motto 'Indian Football Forward Together'

All India Football Federation - the apex body for the sport of football in the country, announced the launch of their new motto - 'Indian Football. Forward Together' - on Monday, defining the new brand direction.

05-10-2020
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation - the apex body for the sport of football in the country, announced the launch of their new motto - 'Indian Football. Forward Together' - on Monday, defining the new brand direction. The motto is based on the core belief of the Federation to promote, grow and develop the game of football throughout India with the support of the football community, and creates synergy with the core values of the organization - passion, respect, leadership, teamwork, integrity, professionalism and inclusivity.

The motto encapsulates AIFF's aim to drive forward the development of football from the grassroots to domestic to national representative teams through a variety of programmes and support, by working together with its partners and key stakeholders. Speaking about the motto, Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation, stated: "The entire country is going through a period of lull especially when it comes to sport. AIFF has already taken the first step to bring back sporting activities in the country and it is only becoming possible because all the stakeholders are working seamlessly and tirelessly in this direction. With the new motto in place, our objective is to streamline these efforts in our communication with all the stakeholders. Even the smallest unit in the chain plays an important role."

The first brand attribute signifies that AIFF is committed to developing every aspect of the game including coaches, referees, clubs, leagues, regional federations and tournaments while accelerating the overall growth of the sport in the country, AIFF said in a release. 'Progressive organisation and team' signifies AIFF's forward-thinking mindset and ethos. AIFF will proactively engage with fans and other stakeholders, and work towards being inclusive and dynamic, it added.

The third pillar of being a modern organization will revolve around building awareness and taking Indian football forward by using modern means of communication and technology. Lastly, 'Driven and Ambitious' stands for AIFF's unwavering commitment towards developing and leveraging the sport through the organization's multi-dimensional contribution both on and off the field.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF said: "We have been doing an immaculate amount of work starting from developing grassroots to the national teams. Slowly but gradually, by working together, I am sure we will be able to achieve great things while establishing a pipeline of young talent for the Indian football team. Forward Together is the most inclusive way of defining it." (ANI)

