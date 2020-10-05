Left Menu
Worst feeling I've ever had: Scott McTominay after 6-1 defeat against Tottenham

Expressing disappointment over his team's massive 6-1 defeat against Tottenham, Manchester United's Scott McTominay said it's the worst feeling he has ever had.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 05-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:38 IST
Scott McTominay (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Expressing disappointment over his team's massive 6-1 defeat against Tottenham, Manchester United's Scott McTominay said it's the worst feeling he has ever had. "The Premier League is so strong now, you see that, and for us, a result like that it hurts massively. That's the first time I've been on the end of a result like that and believe me, inside, it's the worst feeling I've ever had. That's football," the club's official website quoted McTominay as saying.

"You have to accept it, you have to move on, keep your chest up and don't duck out the way of responsibility on the pitch. You have to take the responsibility front on and try and move forward," he added. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane struck two goals each to hand Tottenham a comfortable win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

McTominay further said such a defeat is difficult to take. "It's difficult, so difficult to take. The atmosphere in the dressing room... it's not easy at all. The pressure at this football club to play at the highest level every single week is big so if you want to take that responsibility on you have to take that one and play at the highest level on the pitch every single minute, every single second. You have to train like it's your last training session and for us, the goals we conceded were nowhere near good enough from what I saw. It's difficult to take," he said. (ANI)

