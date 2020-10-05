Left Menu
Rob Lynch appointed as PCA chief executive

The interim chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association, Rob Lynch, has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis, following the abrupt departure of his predecessor, Tony Irish, earlier in the year.

PCA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The interim chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association, Rob Lynch, has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis, following the abrupt departure of his predecessor, Tony Irish, earlier in the year. As a professional cricketer, Lynch represented New Zealand at U19 level and Auckland before becoming a coach, administrator and registered agent. Most recently, he successfully served Middlesex Cricket as its Chief Operating Officer.

"It is a great honour to have been chosen as the next Chief Executive of the PCA. Cricket may face significant challenges ahead with the COVID-19 crisis but this provides us with a wonderful opportunity to take a creative approach with key stakeholders, re-purposing the organisation and ensuring the health of our sport and members," Lynch said in a statement. "I inherit a very strong team and I would like to pay tribute to their consistent commitment since I joined. I would also like to thank the PCA Board, player representative and staff for their continued support as we drive the organisation forward together," he added.

PCA Chairman, Daryl Mitchell, said that it is great credit to Rob that he has made such a compelling case for his appointment as the association's CEO. "In the most trying circumstances one could imagine, Rob has shown great leadership and provided much-needed stability within the organisation. His energetic, innovative approach and the respect he has built up with our members and key stakeholders make him the ideal candidate to steer the PCA through the uncertain times ahead," he said. (ANI)

