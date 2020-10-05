Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic battles past Khachanov in first real test

Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first real test at this year's French Open with flying colours as he battled past Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals for the 14th time. It was far from plain sailing for the 33-year-old Serb though and there was an anxious moment when a ball flew off his racket during the first set and hit a line judge in the head, reviving memories of his default at the U.S. Open.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:15 IST
Tennis-Djokovic battles past Khachanov in first real test
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first real test at this year's French Open with flying colours as he battled past Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals for the 14th time.

It was far from plain sailing for the 33-year-old Serb though and there was an anxious moment when a ball flew off his racket during the first set and hit a line judge in the head, reviving memories of his default at the U.S. Open. Djokovic had conceded no sets and only 15 games in his first three rounds but the powerful 15th seed Khachanov provided a much better barometer of his form in his quest for a second French Open and 18th major title.

"It was definitely closer than the score suggests," Djokovic, who has bounced back strongly from the ignominy of being defaulted at the U.S. Open for inadvertently striking a female line judge in the throat with a ball, said. "It was quite even all three sets and I managed to break his resistance towards the end of each set but it was a close one definitely. I'm happy the way I closed it out."

Djokovic is through to his 47th Grand Slam quarter-final and 11th in succession at Roland Garros and will face either German qualifier Daniel Altmaier or 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. Carreno Busta was the player who benefitted from Djokovic's indiscretion in the U.S. Open fourth round. Djokovic faced stiff resistance in the first set and it was while pushing for a break in the eighth game that he stretched to return a wide serve and the ball flew off his frame and into the temple of a line judge from close range.

This time it was a completely innocent accident and Djokovic apologised and moments later broke serve after a gruelling 10-minute game. Russian Khachanov broke back though immediately with a dipping forehand before tamely handing Djokovic the set in the next game with a double fault.

Djokovic relied heavily on his drop shot again as he moved 4-2 ahead in the second but Khachanov then had four break points but failed to convert any of them. Khachanov survived four set points at 2-5 before Djokovic calmly held to move two sets clear.

Djokovic could never totally relax though and from 2-0 ahead in the third set, he lost three consecutive games and saved two break points to avoid going 4-2 down. The Serb is never more dangerous than when his back is against the wall though and he regained control to ease home and claim a 35th win in 36 matches this season -- the one blot being his default in New York.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal becoming Mafia-ruled state like UP, Bihar: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the state is worsening and gradually it is becoming a Mafia-ruled state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In reply, the Trinamool Congress said it is go...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday in several coronavirus hot spots in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.The announcement brings forward a plan by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to cl...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TESTFourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1...

Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it fights to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020