Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Team is going in the right direction, reckons Prithvi Shaw

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who ensured that he put in a solid performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, feels that everything is going according to plan for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:40 IST
IPL 13: Team is going in the right direction, reckons Prithvi Shaw
Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who ensured that he put in a solid performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, feels that everything is going according to plan for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals defeated RCB by 59 runs and the Shreyas Iyer-led side has gone to the top of the table with four victories and eight points from five matches.

"I think it's a very good start, a very positive start to this tournament and we have to carry this momentum. We just have to go out there and execute our plans, whatever we do in practice sessions, we just have to execute ourselves in the match and rightly, we are doing perfectly," said Shaw in a Delhi Capitals' release. Delhi Capitals had registered a total of 196/4 as Shaw and Marcus Stoinis played knocks of 42 and 53 respectively. Stoinis had come to the crease with Delhi at 90/3 in the 12th over and it was then that the Australian all-rounder went on to play a knock of 53 from just 26 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

"Everything is going perfect, you know, the batting, bowling - skills-wise we are going in the right direction, so really happy for the team," said the opening batsman. Delhi Capitals will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Our bowlers are doing wonderful job, says Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw feels that bowlers are doing a wonderful job for the side in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Before the match against RCB on Monday, Delhi Capitals were given a big blow as spinner Amit Mis...

JAG couple not being posted together due to operational situation along borders: Army to HC

Army has told the Delhi High Court that the colonel couple, who had challenged their postings to two different locations, cannot be placed at the same place due to operational situation along the borders, organizational interest and paucity...

BJP rebuffs Chirag Paswan's LJP; says its alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar is "unbreakable".

BJP rebuffs Chirag Paswans LJP says its alliance with Nitish Kumars JDU in Bihar is unbreakable....

Tennis-Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.World number 57 Collins raised her level after the opening nine games of the first se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020