Always wanted to play in Premier League: Raphinha after joining Leeds United

Leeds United's new signing Raphinha said he always wanted to play in the Premier League and this move is a "dream come true" moment for him.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:28 IST
Raphinha (Photo/ Leeds United Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United's new signing Raphinha said he always wanted to play in the Premier League and this move is a "dream come true" moment for him. Raphinha joined Leeds United from Ligue 1 side Rennes on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024.

"I feel really satisfied and happy with the opportunity and trust the club has shown in me. I believe I can show my game and show the club my work and why they believed in me," the club's official website quoted Raphinha as saying. "... It made me really happy the club were interested in my football and my work and I believe like any other player, you immediately want to come and play in the Premier League, the best league in the world. I've always wanted to play in the Premier League, I dreamed of playing in this championship where all the best players play, so it is a dream come true to be here in the Premier League," he added.

Raphinha said he watched the club's matches in this season of Premier League and feels Leeds United has a "very high quality" team. "I watched Leeds play against Liverpool and Manchester City and I was enchanted with the style of play. It's a team which always plays on the front foot, attacking football looking for goals and chasing the victory. It's a really good team with very high quality and it had a big influence on my decision," he said. (ANI)

