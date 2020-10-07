Australian women's team equals world-record for most consecutive ODI victories

Left Menu
Australian women's team on Wednesday defeated New Zealand by 232 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series and as a result, the side equalled the world record for the most consecutive ODI victories.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:25 IST
Australian women's cricket team in action against New Zealand (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australian women's team on Wednesday defeated New Zealand by 232 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series and as a result, the side equalled the world record for the most consecutive ODI victories. The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand at the Allan Border Field, the Australian women's team has now equalled the record.

With this win, Australia has also won the three-match ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand. Chasing 326, New Zealand got off to the worst start possible as the skipper Sophie Devine (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Megan Schutt in the very first over of the innings.

Australia quickly maintained their grip on the match as the hosts dismissed Natalie Dodd (5), Amelia Kerr (0), Katey Martin (3), and Amy Satterthwaite (41) in quick succession, reducing New Zealand to 54/5 in the 16th over. New Zealand kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the end, the side was bundled out for 93, handing Australia a win by 232 runs in the third and final ODI.

Earlier, Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 96 and 87 respectively as Australia posted 325/5 in the allotted fifty overs. Put in to bat first, Australia got off to an amazing start with the bat in hand as openers Healy and Haynes put on 144 runs for the first wicket. Healy was the dominant one in the partnership as she played a knock of 87 runs from 87 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six.

New Zealand finally got the breakthrough in the 26th over as Amelia Kerr dismissed Healy. Annabel Sutherland then joined Haynes in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum drop for Australia as both batters put on 78 runs for the second wicket. The visitors then got wickets of Sutherland (35) and Haynes (96) in quick succession, reducing Australia to 237/3 in the 43rd over. In the end, Beth Mooney (29*) and Tahlia McGrath (29*) played useful cameos to take Australia's total past the 320-run mark.

For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers as she returned with the figures of 3-50 from her ten overs. Brief Scores: Australia 325/5 (Rachael Haynes 96, Alyssa Healy 87, Amelia Kerr 3-50) defeat New Zealand 93/10 (Amy Satterthwaite 41, Maddy Green 22, Ashleigh Gardner 2-11) by 232 runs. (ANI)

