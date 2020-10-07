Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Staff have been notified by the club of the need to reduce costs after posting a loss of 97 million euros ($113.98 million) in their annual financial report, released on Monday. The employees, including players, have been asked to nominate a representative over the next two weeks to represent them in the negotiations over the changes to their salaries, added the source.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:03 IST
Soccer-Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Barcelona have begun a process to reduce the pay of players, coaches and non-sporting staff to adapt to the huge losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a club source said on Wednesday. Staff have been notified by the club of the need to reduce costs after posting a loss of 97 million euros ($113.98 million) in their annual financial report, released on Monday.

The employees, including players, have been asked to nominate a representative over the next two weeks to represent them in the negotiations over the changes to their salaries, added the source. Barca have been forced to hold all home matches without spectators since the pandemic began in March, destroying revenue from ticket sales. Income from merchandising and stadium and museum tours has also been badly affected by a huge drop in tourism to the city.

Barca's accounts on Wednesday made for grim reading, showing a 14% drop in revenue from the previous year and the doubling of their net debt to 488 million euros. The club enacted a temporary pay cut of 70% at the end of March in the height of the pandemic, lasting the duration of Spain's national state of alarm, which ended in June.

Barca's financial troubles also led them to spend the close season lightening the biggest wage bill in European football, offloading Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal for next to nothing, while selling Arthur Melo for 72 million euros and Nelson Semedo for 30 million. They only brought in three players, Miralem Pjanic, Francisco Trincao and Sergino Dest for a combined 112 million euros.

They failed to make any extra additions before the transfer window shut on Monday, despite showing interest in Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay. ($1 = 0.8510 euros)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Delta weakens before landfall near Mexico's Cancun

Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the areas hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 s...

Over Rs 50 lakh seized from man in MP's Sanwer during vehicle checking

Police have seized about Rs 50,90,000 in cash from a car during checking ahead of by-polls in Sanwer tehsil here. According to Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ali, the money was seized from a person who claimed he was a businessman from Itarsi, Moha...

'Mercenary' hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, cybersecurity research shows

Saudi diplomats, Sikh separatists and Indian business executives have been among those targeted by a group of hired hackers, according to research published on Wednesday by mobile firm BlackBerry Corp.The report on the group, known publicly...

Android 11-based OneUI 3 public beta rolling out to Galaxy S20 users in US

Just a day after rolling out the OneUI 3 public beta for Galaxy S20 users in South Korea, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the update in the U.S. as well. Based on Android 11, the update is available to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020