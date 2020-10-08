Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC investigating athlete claims of reprisals in Belarus

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said Wednesday it received complaints from athletes alleging “undue politically motivated pressure exerted” by Belarusian sports officials. “We are very concerned about the information we are getting,” Bach said at Olympic headquarters in Lausanne after an executive board meeting.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 08-10-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 02:16 IST
IOC investigating athlete claims of reprisals in Belarus
International Olympic Committee logo. Image Credit: ANI

The IOC is investigating claims from Belarusian athletes who say they face reprisals for protesting the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus has been in turmoil amid protests and a crackdown by security forces since August when its authoritarian leader Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term.

The election is widely seen as rigged in favor of Lukashenko, who has also been president of the Belarus Olympic Committee for 23 years. Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said Wednesday it received complaints from athletes alleging "undue politically motivated pressure exerted" by Belarusian sports officials.

"We are very concerned about the information we are getting," Bach said at Olympic headquarters in Lausanne after an executive board meeting. National Olympic teams can be barred from a Summer Games or Winter Games in cases of discrimination.

"In case of an infringement on the Olympic Charter then the IOC will take the actions and sanctions provided for," Bach said. "We will continue and strengthen our investigation to determine whether the (Belarus Olympic Committee) has fulfilled and is fulfilling obligations towards its athletes as per the Olympic Charter." The IOC will investigate if money it sent to Belarus has reached athletes intended to receive scholarship funds to help prepare for the Tokyo Olympics next year and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. "And that this is happening without any kind of discrimination," said Bach, who cited assurances sought and received from Belarus in recent weeks.

The IOC wants the promises upheld "despite any views that they (athletes) might have expressed or that they may express during these difficult times in Belarus," its president said. The World Players Association, a Switzerland-based union, said reprisals against athletes in Belarus include arrests, threats and dismissals from jobs.

"The IOC must join with these courageous and principled Belarusian athletes in actions and not just words to ensure that human rights and sport are protected," the union's executive director, Brendan Schwab, said in a statement. Schwab noted that the Belarus OIympic body "is under the direct authority of the IOC." Lukashenko was unable to attend the 2012 Olympics in London because of a European Union visa ban after a previous crackdown that followed a disputed election.

Bach said a similar travel restriction to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics was "something for the governments to decide." In other business: — The IOC detailed a timetable for Bach's own expected re-election in March. Elected in 2013, the German lawyer is eligible for a second term of four years. No rival candidate from the 104-strong IOC membership is expected to declare before a Nov. 30 deadline. Bach's final term would not start officially until after the Tokyo Olympics closes on Aug. 8.

Bach said the IOC is "very, very confident" that the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics will open on schedule next July 23. Bach cited progress with rapid tests for COVID-19, developing vaccines, and the reopening of Japan's professional sports leagues. — Bach said the IOC board is unhappy with slow progress in governance reforms at the troubled governing bodies of weightlifting and boxing.

He warned that weightlifting's place at the 2024 Paris Olympics could yet be in question. The International Weightlifting Federation's long-time president, former IOC member Tamas Aján, was forced out this year after corruption was detailed by German broadcaster ARD.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's King Abdullah appoints palace aide Bisher al Khasawneh PM

Jordans King Abdullah on Wednesday appointed veteran diplomat and palace aide Bisher al Khasawneh as the countrys new prime minister, days after accepting the resignation of Omar al-Razzaz, the royal palace said. The monarch dissolved parli...

Texas Supreme Court rejects top Republicans' request to shorten early voting period

The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that in-person voting can begin next week, rejecting requests by some of the states top Republicans to push back the start of early voting.The decision was the latest in a running battle between Te...

Soccer-Spain, Portugal agree to push ahead with 2030 World Cup bid

Spain and Portugal have signed an agreement to push ahead with their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Spanish football federation RFEF said on Wednesday. The countries federations ratified an agreement to promote the joint candidac...

U.S. women organize watch parties for historic VP debate

The U.S. vice presidential debate on Wednesday night will pitch Kamala Harris, the first woman of color on a major ticket, against a conservative, white male vice president - and some Americans, especially women, are gearing up to watch the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020