Soccer-Giroud becomes France's second top scorer in Ukraine rout
Olivier Giroud became France's second top scorer when he netted a double to take his international tally to 42 goals as the world champions crushed an injury and COVID-19-ravaged Ukraine 7-1 in a friendly in a near-empty Stade de France on Wednesday.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 02:38 IST
Olivier Giroud became France's second top scorer when he netted a double to take his international tally to 42 goals as the world champions crushed an injury and COVID-19-ravaged Ukraine 7-1 in a friendly in a near-empty Stade de France on Wednesday. Giroud, who celebrated winning his 100th cap, found the back of the net twice in the second half to move within nine goals of Thierry Henry's French scoring record.
The Chelsea striker leapfrogged Michel Platini, who scored 41 goals from 72 games between 1976-87. The other goals came from the 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, who became the youngest France scorer since 1914, an own goal by Vitaliy Mykolenko, Corentin Tolisso, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, while Ukraine reduced the arrears through Viktor Tsygankov.
- READ MORE ON:
- Henry
- Eduardo
- Corentin Tolisso
- French
- Michel Platini
- Kylian Mbappe
- Antoine Griezmann
ALSO READ
Cycling-French police release two from custody in Arkea-Samsic doping probe
Sports News Roundup: Silver says NBA participation at Tokyo Olympics may be limited; Andreescu pulls out of French Open, to take rest of 2020 off and more
Sports News Roundup: Angels SS Simmons opts out of final week; Andreescu pulls out of French Open, to take rest of 2020 off and more
Tennis-Clay queen Halep firm favourite for French Open after winning streak
Tennis-Quick switch to clay leaves French Open contenders struggling to adapt