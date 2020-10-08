Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meg Lanning reclaims top-spot in latest ODI rankings

Australia skipper Meg Lanning has recaptured the top position for batters in the ICC women's ODI player rankings after playing a leading role in her side's 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand in Brisbane that saw the six-time world champions to a record 21 consecutive wins in the format.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:22 IST
Meg Lanning reclaims top-spot in latest ODI rankings
Australia skipper Meg Lanning. Image Credit: ANI

Australia skipper Meg Lanning has recaptured the top position for batters in the ICC women's ODI player rankings after playing a leading role in her side's 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand that saw the six-time world champions record 21 consecutive wins in the format. The 28-year-old aggregated 163 runs in two matches, including a Player of the Match performance of 101* in the second fixture, which helped her advance four places and dislodge West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor from the top.

This is the fifth time that Lanning has grabbed the top spot, the last occasion being in October 2018. She has been number one for a total of 902 days since the first time in November 2014. Rachael Haynes, who led the side in the final ODI after Lanning was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, was another batter to make quick progress. Haynes has gained seven places to reach a career-best 13th position after finishing as the most prolific scorer in the series with 222 runs that comprised knocks of 44, 82 and 96.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen's eight wickets in the series, which included a haul of 4/36 in the second match, helped consolidate her position at the top of the table for bowlers with a career-best 804 rating points. She had started the series at 754 rating points, only four points less than her previous best of 758 recorded last year. The first time Jonassen topped the ODI bowlers' list was in July 2017 and she has been number one for 599 days spread over six spells, including the ongoing one that commenced in October 2019.

Spinners Georgia Wareham (up from 35th to 24th) and Sophie Molineux (re-entered at 44th) have made notable headway in the latest update. For New Zealand, formerly top-ranked Amy Satterthwaite has re-entered the ODI rankings in fifth position after scoring 111 runs in the series, even as another former captain, Suzie Bates, has lost a place in the top 10. Maddy Green has gained 18 places to reach 47th position after scoring 78 runs in the series.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr has advanced five places to 13th among bowlers after six scalps in the series while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu (re-entered at 22nd) and Rosemary Mair (up 14 places to 49th) are the others from the side to move up the rankings. In the ICC women's ODI team rankings, Australia and New Zealand remain in first and fifth positions, respectively.

Australia have gained two points since the annual rankings update last week to move up to 162 points while New Zealand have lost two during the series and are now on 92. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

'Be one with the fish' aquarium yoga among Hong Kong Ocean Park's new offerings

Against the vivid backdrop of a giant aquarium filled with sharks, manta rays and other aquatic life, a yoga group on Thursday performed side planks, chair poses and lunges, their arms outstretched to the ceiling.Hong Kongs cash-strapped Oc...

Sub-Saharan Africa to contract 3.3% this year, World Bank says

The coronavirus crisis is expected to drive a 3.3 contraction in sub-Saharan African economies in 2020 and could push 40 million people into extreme poverty, the World Bank said on Thursday. The Washington-based lender said growth in the re...

Combined fiscal deficit of Centre, states may go up to 14% in FY21: Rangarajan

Hyderabad, Oct 8 PTI The combined fiscal deficit of states and the centre during the current year may go up to 14 per cent against the mandated level of six per cent, former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan said on Thursday. Speaking at a...

Tablighi case: Freedom of speech & expression most abused right in recent times, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said freedom of speech and expression is the most abused right in recent times. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing pleas of Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others alleging that a section of media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020