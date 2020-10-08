My target is to win gold in 2024 Olympics, says Boxer Sunil Chauhan

Boxer Sunil Chauhan on Thursday thanked Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju for the financial assistance and said that his next target is to win a gold medal for India in the 2024 Olympics. The Sports Ministry came forward to extend financial support to Uttar Pradesh boxer Sunil and his brother archer Neeraj Chauhan who were facing a financial crunch after their father, who is the only earning member of the family, lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've played in 16 national games. During the lockdown, my father lost his job and we had to resort to selling vegetables. I'd like to thank Kiren sir for helping us. Now my target is to get India a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics," Sunil told ANI. The athlete's family was forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet. Taking cognizance of the matter and looking at the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the athletes under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

"I used to work as a cook in the canteen here since 1992. Since the lockdown, I lost my occupation and upon facing difficulties, decided to set up a vegetable cart. I thank the government for helping my sons," Akshay Chauhan, father of the two athletes told ANI. While archer Neeraj Chauhan has won the silver medal in 50m in Senior Archery Championship 2018 and won a medal at the 65th National School Games 2020, his brother Sunil Chauhan is a Boxer and won the Gold medal at Khelo India University Games, 2020. (ANI)