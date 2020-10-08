Left Menu
IPL 13: KXIP pull SRH back after Warner-Bairstow show

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:44 IST
Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh produced a scintillating bowling performance to help Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad on 201/6 here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. SRH collapsed from 160 for no loss to 175/5 in just three overs courtesy of some exceptional bowling by Bishnoi and Arshdeep. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had stitched a 160 run stand for the first wicket.

Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls. Bairstow's knock was studded with seven fours and six glorious sixes. Opting to bat, SRH got off to a flyer with openers Warner and Bairstow whacking KXIP bowlers all around the park. The duo bludgeoned the bowling attack and smashed 58 runs in the powerplay. Bairstow and Warner continued their onslaught and slammed boundaries at regular intervals.

SRH reached the 100 run mark without losing a wicket in just 10 overs as KXIP bowlers struggled to put a brake. Meanwhile, Bairstow completed his fifth IPL half-century. Also, Bairstow and Warner brought up their fifth 100-run stand in the IPL. Bairstow continued whacking as SRH smashed 20 runs in the 11th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, Warner too completed his half-century as SRH raced to 160 runs in the 15 overs.

KXIP finally got the breakthrough as Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Warner in the 16th over. Three balls later Bairstow was caught in front of the stumps as KXIP finally got rid of the two openers. In the very next over, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Manish Pandey as Punjab staged a late comeback in the game.

Bishnoi again wreaked havoc and sent Abdul Samad back in the dugout after he tried to go for the big slog. SRH lost 5 wickets in a span of three overs and got reduced to 175/5 with Kane Williamson still on crease. In the end, Williamson and played some fine shots which enabled SRH to get past 200 run mark.

Brief Scores: SRH 201/6 [David Warner 52(40), Jonny Bairstow 97(55), Ravi Bishnoi 3-29 and Arshdeep Singh 2-33]

